VPS Unveils New Look, Branding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VPS: New Branding. Image Credit: VPS

From today VPS will be the new brand name for Veritas Petroleum Services, the company has announced, with the testing agency also unveiling new look and website.

A press release issued today discussing the change and new positioning is as follows:

PRESS RELEASE:

VPS – Your Trusted Partner for a Sustainable Futur

Date: 1st December, 2020

VPS – our new brand name for Veritas Petroleum Services – is the market leader for Fuel Quality Testing.

And your trusted partner for a sustainable future.

Right now, society demands are driving an accelerating decarbonisation agenda, with policymakers and regulators targeting ambitious reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The International Maritime Organisation's target is to reduce the carbon intensity of international shipping by at least 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2050, relative to 2008, with CO2 emissions reduced by 50% at that time.

The power sector is rapidly decarbonising through greater use of renewable energy sources whilst simultaneously reducing its burning of fossil fuels.

At VPS, we are already ahead of the curve. We pioneered Fuel Quality Testing in 1981 to better protect assets, people and the environment. We have grown to become the largest bunker fuel testing company in the world, having tested more than three million samples over the past 40 years. Plus, we have continued to create innovative, bespoke testing methods and we have expanded into oil condition monitoring.

VPS is here to provide valuable advice on the optimisation of engine performance, asset protection and the reduction of GHG emissions

And it doesn't end there. We have further expanded our expertise to test transformer insulating fluids, widening our market reach to the electricity and renewables sectors.

Everyone at VPS is dedicated to working in close collaboration with our customers. To help them optimise their use of resources, minimise their environmental emissions and create a more sustainable way to grow their business.

Working this way, we believe we can all make our world a greener, more sustainable place for future generations.

VPS Statement of Intent

For our Shipping customers: We are continually developing and improving prevention services for both fuel and lubricating oil to help further protect your vessels, your crew and our environment.

For our Power customers: The protection of your assets, staff and the world around us drives VPS to continually develop our damage prevention services for testing transformer oil, lubricating oil and fuel.

VPS helps every customer seamlessly transition to new greener fuels, achieve the environmental targets relating to GHG emissions and CO2 reduction, and maintain legislative compliance.

By utilising advanced data analytics, VPS provides deeper, actionable insights into achieving these sustainable improvements.

VPS is here to help the world move forwards and deliver on decarbonisation. Visit our new website at vpsveritas.com to find out more.

Media Contact

Steve Bee

Email

marketing@vpsveritas.com