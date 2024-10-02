Maersk Sister Company to Use Green Methanol for Plastics Production

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk was a significant early backer of using methanol as a bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay

A new sister company to container line AP Moller-Maersk is set to use green methanol as a feedstock for plastics production.

Parent company AP Moller Holding has launched Vioneo, a company focused on developing large-scale fossil-free chemicals and plastics production, the firm said in a statement on its website.

The new company's production method uses green methanol as a feedstock to produce polypropylene and polyethylene. Vioneo plans to build a 300,000 mt/year plant in Antwerp.

Maersk was a significant early backer of using methanol as a bunker fuel, ordering a large number of container ships using the alternative fuel. But more recently the company has also moved into ordering ships capable of running on methane.