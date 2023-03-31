Norsepower Lands Another Rotor Sail Order

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IINO Lines will fit two bespoke 20m tall Norsepower Rotor Sails to its newbuild VLGC

Wind-power specialists Norsepower today said it had received another order for its rotor sail propulsion system.

Tokyo-headquartered IINO Lines will fit two bespoke 20m tall Norsepower Rotor Sails side by side on a newbuild Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC).

The custom units have been developed to accommodate the vessel’s specific air draught limits.

WIth the vessel set to be delivered in March 2023, the rotor sails will be installed on board the vessel in Q2 2024 after the vessel is in operation.

"With more stringent environmental regulation being enforced, interest in the Norsepower Rotor Sail™️ is increasing significantly and our latest agreement shows how action is being taken today across multiple stakeholders including charterers," said Tuomas Riski, CEO of Norsepower.

Data taken from eight years of operations indicates the rotor sails can achieve a reduction of fuel consumption and associated emissions of over 25%.