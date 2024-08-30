ClassNK Publishes Research on Ammonia Leak Frequency on Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The organisation's estimates will be used to prepare risk assessments for the use of ammonia as a bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society ClassNK has published new research estimating how often ammonia is likely to leak from onboard components on ships using the alternative fuel.

The organisation's estimates will be used to prepare risk assessments for the use of ammonia as a bunker fuel, it said in a press release on Friday.

The research was carried out in collaboration with the Research Institute of Science for Safety and Sustainability.

"Specifically, they used Bayesian method to estimate the probability of ammonia leak from each component combining with 1) the onshore ammonia leak frequency data in Japan extracted from the database of the High Pressure Gas Safety Institute of Japan, and 2) the LNG leak frequency data in LNG-fueled ships," ClassNK said in the statement.

"Thus probability estimation using Bayesian method apply for the risk assessment of substances with few actual operation, such as hydrogen.

"This is the first time in the world to estimate the ammonia leak frequency in onboard component for ammonia-fueled ships.

"By using this estimated leak frequency in onboard components for ammonia-fueled ships, a more reasonable and reliable risk assessment is achieved."