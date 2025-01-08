BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Seven Sessions

Wednesday January 8, 2025

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in seven consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $587/mt on Tuesday, having stood at its highest level since November 26 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $499/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $7.50/mt to $768.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.75/bl to $77.05/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices lost $2.50/mt to $567.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3/mt to $532/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1/mt to $562/mt, and at Houston they rose by $7.50/mt to $573.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.29/bl from the previous session's close at $76.34/bl as of 7:50 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.18/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

