BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping and paring the previous session's gain..

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $666/mt on Monday, paring Friday's $5/mt advance. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $3.50/mt to $530/mt, while the G20-MGO rose by $1/mt to $879.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.42/bl to $87.42/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices declined by $2/mt to $645.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $2.50/mt to $602.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $5/mt to $645/mt, and at Houston they slid by $5/mt to $654/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $1.04/bl from the previous session's close at $88.46/bl as of 9:09 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $7.83/mt rise in bunker prices.