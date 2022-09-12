La Rochelle Sees First LNG Bunkering of New Gas-Powered Cruise Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company completed the operation using its delivery vessel the Kairos. Image Credit: Gasum

Gas supplier Gasum has bunkered a new cruise ship with LNG for the first time at La Rochelle.

The company bunkered the first LNG-fuelled cruise ship built at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique facility in La Rochelle on Saturday, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The company completed the operation using its delivery vessel the Kairos.

"In addition to delivering LNG, Gasum has supported Chantiers de l'Atlantique in the technical preparation of the delivery, including obtaining the relevant permits and authorisations," the company said in the statement.

"This delivery marks a new milestone in the extension of the Gasum LNG bunkering network and underlines its ambition to grow geographically, offering its expertise to customers wherever such is requested."