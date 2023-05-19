BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Two-Week High

Friday May 19, 2023

Bunker fuel prices continued to advance at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices hitting the highest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $12/mt to $595/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since May 2. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $10/mt to $492/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $4.50/mt to $781.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.10/bl to $75.86/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $16.50/mt to $584.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $15/mt to $537.50/mt, at Fujairah they gained $12.50/mt to $566/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1/mt to $528.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.62/bl at $76.48/bl as of 8:14 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.67/mt fall in bunker prices.

