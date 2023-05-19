BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their position at the start of the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to advance at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices hitting the highest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $12/mt to $595/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since May 2. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $10/mt to $492/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $4.50/mt to $781.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.10/bl to $75.86/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $16.50/mt to $584.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $15/mt to $537.50/mt, at Fujairah they gained $12.50/mt to $566/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1/mt to $528.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.62/bl at $76.48/bl as of 8:14 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.67/mt fall in bunker prices.