FOWE Reports 10% Consumption Savings from ULSFO Emulsion Bunker Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dean Mihalic, Chief Executive Officer at FOWE. Image Credit: FOWE

FOWE Eco Solutions (FOWE) says it has witnessed 10% bunker fuel consumption savings using a 12% water and ULSFO emulsion.

The successful test was performed on Scorpio Tankers' 2015 built STI Acton during a voyage from Borsele to Skagen, the firm told Ship & Bunker.

The performances were registered at 50, 75, and 90% of main engine MCR, and the overall fuel efficiency was reported to have increased by 10% with a corresponding reduction in GHG emissions.

As Ship & Bunker reported earlier this year, Scorpio Tankers has been testing emulsion fuel bunkers in its vessels produced using technology from FOWE that centres on a process known as cavitation that produces strong emulsions without the use of additives.

"We are pleased with the co-operation with Scorpio Tankers Inc and the consistency of Cavitech’s performance," said Dean Mihalic, CEO of FOWE.

"The response and engagement from the industry is encouraging. We look forward to broadening our co-operation with owners who are excited to take advantage of this technology to reduce costs and emission with immediate effect."