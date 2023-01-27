BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Trader Roles Open in Dubai, Singapore and London

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited
Friday January 27, 2023

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about several open bunker trader roles for which he is seeking candidates.

I am currently looking for experienced bunker traders worldwide.

I have clients seeking vacancies in Dubai, Singapore and London. Those with transferable client lists and a relentless work ethic are preferred.

The ones that apply and get chosen by my clients can expect generous packages in line with their experience and dynamic work environments where success really is rewarded.

For those that come forward, unquestionable negotiation skills, commercial excellence, as well as exceptional sales and account management ability are a must. A team mindset is also essential.

I appreciate this is a big ask, but if you also have some international language skills, that would be even better!

If you do like the sound of the above, think you fit the bill, and want to have a confidential chat, please do get in touch on vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com .

I look forward to hearing from you.

About Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

With a deep and wide understanding of, and experience in, the Bunker Industry, we offer clients help with attracting the right talent. This can range from initial identification all the way to a full search and selection process. The firm intends to establish itself as the Bunker Industry’s recruitment partner of choice by adopting a relentless focus on integrity and service.

For candidates, we provide discrete and considered advice on the many organisations that exist in what really is a wonderfully diverse and exciting industry and help you find one that is just right for you.

For more information please email: Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com or call me in confidence on +44 7717 213572

