BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Trader Roles Open in Dubai, Singapore and London

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Jayanathan is the recruitment firm's director. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about several open bunker trader roles for which he is seeking candidates.

I am currently looking for experienced bunker traders worldwide.

I have clients seeking vacancies in Dubai, Singapore and London. Those with transferable client lists and a relentless work ethic are preferred.

The ones that apply and get chosen by my clients can expect generous packages in line with their experience and dynamic work environments where success really is rewarded.

For those that come forward, unquestionable negotiation skills, commercial excellence, as well as exceptional sales and account management ability are a must. A team mindset is also essential.

I appreciate this is a big ask, but if you also have some international language skills, that would be even better!

If you do like the sound of the above, think you fit the bill, and want to have a confidential chat, please do get in touch on vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com .

I look forward to hearing from you.