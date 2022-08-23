BV, MHB Partner on Shipping Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MMHE West Yard - Malaysia’s Largest Fabrication Yard by Area and Annual Production Capacity. It is located in Pasir Gudang, Johor, Malaysia. Image credit: Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (MHB).

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (MHB) and Bureau Veritas (BV) Solutions Marine & Offshore (M&O) have announced they are partnering to support industry-wide efforts to progress shipping's decarbonisation.

The partnership, signed through MHB's wholly owned subsidiary, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE), will offer vessel owners and operators a range of options to increase vessel performance, enhance the energy efficiency of vessels, and reduce their carbon emissions.

MMHE is the main contractor to provide the modification works on the vessels in its yard in Pasir Gudang, Johor, Malaysia.



"We are very pleased to announce our collaboration with MMHE, a world-class shipyard with an exceptional history in marine repair and conversion services," said Paul Shrieve, President of BV Solutions M&O.

"By working together, we aim not only to raise awareness among our combined customer base of BV Solutions M&O's advisory and technical expertise in the maritime and offshore industry, and MMHE's role as one of the leading repair and conversion shipyards, but also to encourage adoption of energy efficiency technologies more widely in the industry as an essential step in shipping's decarbonisation journey."

The partnership is the latest in growing number of collaborations between industry stakeholders as the marine shipping industry embarks on the journey to decarbonize its operations.

It is also not the first such partnership signed by MMHE, who earlier this year announced they would work with Silverstream Technologies to promote its fuel saving air lubrication systems for ships.