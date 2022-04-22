MMHE to Work With Silverstream Technologies on Air Lubrication Retrofits

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MMHE will become an approved installation provider for the air lubrication technology. Image Credit: Silverstream Technologies

Malaysia Maritime and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) is set to work with engineering firm Silverstream Technologies to promote its air lubrication systems for ships.

The two firms have signed a strategic agreement setting out plans to promote Silverstream's systems, and MMHE will become an approved installation provider for the technology, Silverstream said in a statement on its website this week.

Silverstream will provide technical and commercial support to assist MMHE in securing contracts, including providing initial efficiency saving estimates and system design information on proposed installations.

"By working together, we aim not only to raise awareness among our combined customer base of Silverstream's market-leading air lubrication technology, and MMHE's role as one of the world's leading LNGC shipyards, but also to encourage adoption of clean technologies more widely in the industry as an essential step in shipping's decarbonisation journey," Noah Silberschmidt, CEO of Silverstream, said in the statement.

The systems, first developed several years ago under Sliverstream's previous name, DK Group, have shown consistent bunker savings of 5% or more by letting a vessel ride on a carpet of air bubbles that reduces friction between the water and the hull surface.

In an interview with Ship & Bunker last year, Silberschmidt said the firm was aiming for 500 sales of its systems by 2025.