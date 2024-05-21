Charlotte Røjgaard Koins CIMAC Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Charlotte Røjgaard, Global Marine Fuels Director at Bureau Veritas and Vice President Working Groups, CIMAC. Image Credit: CIMAC

Charlotte Røjgaard, Global Marine Fuels Director at Bureau Veritas, has joined the board of CIMAC (Conseil International des Machines à Combustion) as Vice President Working Groups.

Røjgaard is well known in the industry and has been an active member in CIMAC Working Groups for most of her career.

She succeeds Marko Dekena who has stepped down from the role.

CIMAC is a key voice within the marine fuels space, providing important input in areas including the ISO8217 specification and the recent debate on the presence of chlorinated organic compounds (COCs) in marine fuel.

CIMAC is a leading global non-profit association consisting of National Member Associations and Corporate Members in America, Asia and Europe.