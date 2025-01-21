Sungrow Hydrogen Wins Contract for Omani Green Ammonia Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Green ammonia, produced using renewable energy sources, is emerging as a promising alternative marine fuel for decarbonisation. Image Credit: Sungrow Hydrogen

Chinese renewable tech firm Sungrow Hydrogen will supply water electrolysis hydrogen production equipment for ACME Group’s 320 MW green ammonia project in Oman.

“According to the agreement, Sungrow Hydrogen will provide multiple sets of 1000Nm³/h ALK hydrogen production equipment and flexible green hydrogen production solutions,” the company said in a LinkedIn post.

ACME Group aims to initially produce 300 mt/day of green ammonia from the plant, with production stated to begin in 2026.

When used in shipping, it produces near-zero carbon emissions during combustion, making it a key option for reducing the sector's reliance on fossil fuels and helping to achieve the shipping industry's net-zero emissions target by 2050.

Several ship engine manufacturers, such as MAN Energy Solutions, are developing ammonia engines, with tests underway and commercial applications expected soon.

Sungrow Hydrogen plans to deliver all equipment for the green ammonia project later this year.