Berge Bulk Adopts Vessel Optimisation Software

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Optimisation: data driven. File Image / Pixabay.

Bulk shipping operator Berge Bulk has linked up with marine technology firm Sofar Ocean with the aim of making its 90-strong fleet more efficient.

Sofar Ocean's Wayfinder platform incorporates a range of data sources including marine weather forcasts and vessel performance models to optimise ship operations to save fuel and reduce emissions.

Average fuel savings using the technology are between 4% to 6%, according to Sofar Ocean's chief executive, Tim Janssen.

Wayfinder will form an integral part of Berge Bulk's transition to operating a zero-emissions fleet (zero scope 1 emissions fleetwide by 2050). The company has installed wind propulsion technology on two of its ships.

"Wayfinder is used on both sail-assisted vessels to maximize the benefits of the sails on efficiency," the company said.

"As Berge Bulk outfits more vessels with wind propulsion and invests in additional decarbonization initiatives like alternative fuels, it will utilize Wayfinder to help measure and optimize the performance of each new technology," it added.