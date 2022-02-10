DNV Launches Hydrogen Joint Industry Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Green hydrogen production will need to be stepped up significantly in the coming decades. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society DNV has launched a new joint industry project aiming to standardise hydrogen production systems.

The organisation has launched the project with 18 industry partners including BP and Equinor, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The project will launch as of February 16, and more industry partners can join up until mid-April.

"To grow confidence in the market, electrolysers need further standardization to reduce uncertainties and risks in industrializing large hydrogen projects," Axel Dombrowski, director of innovation and digitalisation for renewables certification at DNV, said in the statement.

"We are tackling this challenge by joining forces with major industry partners to work towards a new certification scheme and industry best practice for electrolysers which will facilitate successful water electrolysis projects.

"We undertook a similar approach for the wind energy industry about 30 years ago which proved to be very successful.

"Now, we will take the learnings and implement these for the hydrogen technology on an accelerated path."

Green hydrogen production will need to be stepped up significantly if the shipping industry is to take on zero-carbon fuels like green ammonia, methanol or synthetic LNG as its future alternatives.