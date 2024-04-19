Quadrise Prepares to Take on Sweet Crude for Emulsion Bunker Fuel Production

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oil from the new well in Utah will end up in US West and Gulf Coast bunker markets. File Image / Pixabay

Emulsion fuel firm Quadrise is preparing to take on sweet crude from a partner in Utah for use in its low-carbon fuel production.

Quadrise's partner, Valkor Technologies, intends to commence drilling for heavy sweet crude at Asphalt Ridge in Utah next week, Quadrise said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The well is expected to produce 20-40 b/d of oil.

Quadrise plans to use the crude to produce its MSAR and bioMSAR fuel blends. The MSAR fuel from this oil will deliver 15-20% lower well-to-wake carbon emissions than conventional VLSFO.

The fuel produced in Utah will be delivered to US West and Gulf Coast bunker markets, as well as supplying local industrial and powerplant consumers.

"The adoption of Quadrise energy decarbonisation technology combined with Valkor's low carbon extraction methods is expected to result in highly marketable low sulphur fuels with compelling economics and environmental credentials," Jason Miles, CEO of Quadrise, said in the statement.

Quadrise uses its MSAR technology to emulsify bunker fuels with water, producing a fuel with lower emissions by mass. The firm's bioMSAR process works on a similar principle, but with bio-feedstocks added to deliver further GHG savings.