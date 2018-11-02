Tanker Owners Order Additional Scrubbers

Tanker owners ordering more scrubbers. File Image / Pixabay

Tanker owners DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) and Frontline have both announced they are upping their number of scrubber equipped vessels.

Having ordered twelve exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCSs) in July from Alfa Laval, this week DHT said it has entered into an agreement to install units on four additional VLCCs.

And as Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. had done earlier this week, DHT also put paid to notion there was now insufficient capacity to install scrubbers by the January 1, 2020 start date of IMO 2020, with Co-Chief Executive Officer Svein Harfjeld confirming that the units will be installed during 2019 and the ships will be ready for 2020.

Frontline, meanwhile, seemingly undeterred by John Fredriksen labelling scrubbers as "nonsense" have confirmed orders to retrofit units to a further 12 vessels, meaning over 40% of its owned fleet will be equipped with scrubbers.

As with its original order, the deal was placed with Feen Marine Scrubbers Inc. (FMSI), which Frontline earlier this year also took a 20% stake in alongside an order for up to 36 scrubbers.

Robert Hvide Macleod, CEO of Frontline Management, said the "majority" of the installations will be performed prior to 2020.

With many in the industry watching to see if previous sky-high predictions for the number of scrubber installations - and more importantly, HSFO demand - will be met, equally relevant to these latest orders is whether the firms plan to place even more.

To that end, Frontline's Macleod said further installations will be considered, while DHT's Harfjeld said his firm has no further plans to install scrubbers.