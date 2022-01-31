Shanghai, Los Angeles Plan for Zero-Carbon Ships by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Los Angeles. File Image / Pixabay

Two global ports have joined forces to facilitate the arrival of zero-carbon-fuelled ships.

China's Shanghai and Los Angeles on the US West Coast have formed the partnership along with shipping lines and cargo owners.

A plan for a green shipping corridor between the two destinations should be ready for implementation by the end of the year, according to liner news provider American Shipper.

The partnership will focus on the phasing out of fossil fuel-powered vessels and ramping up the adoption of low and zero-carbon bunker fuel.

The first trans-Pacific, zero-carbon container ships are expected to be introduced by 2030. Shanghai has the biggest container throughput globally while Los Angeles is its top trading partner, the report said.