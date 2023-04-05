BUNKER PRICES: Singapore VLSFO Advances to Two-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday April 5, 2023

Bunker fuel prices rose most ports on Tuesday, with the VLSFO price in Singapore advancing to the highest level in almost two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $636.50/mt on Tuesday, remaining at the highest level since March 9. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3.50/mt to $513/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $6.50/mt to $897/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.01/bl to $84.94/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $606/mt, reaching the highest level since March 8. At Rotterdam they declined by $7.50/mt to $588/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $4.50/mt to $602/mt and at Houston they jumped by $21.50/mt to $611.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.47/bl at $85.43/bl as of 9:15 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $3.54/mt rise in bunker prices. 

