BUNKER PRICES: Singapore VLSFO Advances to Two-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO prices remain lower on average than their position at the start of the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose most ports on Tuesday, with the VLSFO price in Singapore advancing to the highest level in almost two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $636.50/mt on Tuesday, remaining at the highest level since March 9. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3.50/mt to $513/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $6.50/mt to $897/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.01/bl to $84.94/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $606/mt, reaching the highest level since March 8. At Rotterdam they declined by $7.50/mt to $588/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $4.50/mt to $602/mt and at Houston they jumped by $21.50/mt to $611.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.47/bl at $85.43/bl as of 9:15 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $3.54/mt rise in bunker prices.