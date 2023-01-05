Uni-Tankers Sees up to 15% Bunker Savings From Fuel Efficiency Programme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Feo Swan has seen 12% fuel savings since its upgrade. Image Credit: Uni-Tankers

Shipping firm Uni-Tankers has seen up to 15% bunker savings per vessel from its energy efficiency retrofits carried out over the past two years.

The firm has installed fuel-saving technologies on board nine of its 15 vessels since 2020, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. Two more are set for upgrades this year.

The company has seen bunker consumption savings of 8-15% per vessel as a result, verified via extensive onboard testing.

"Most of the systems installed are so-called adaptive on-top systems that ensure constant optimization between engine and propeller, while others are an upgrade of the control system," the company said in the statement.

"In 2023, we will also be testing a new special hull coating on M/T Fenno Swan when she drydocks in April.

"This specialized coating saves fuel through reduced frictional resistance in the water, which in turn means lower fuel consumption."

Uni-Tankers is a sister company to marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding.