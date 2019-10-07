Trafigura Closes New $1.5b Credit Facility

Bunker supply among the the commodities trading giant's plans. Image Credit: Trafigura

Trafigura Pte Ltd today announced the closure of a new USD1.5 billion-equivalent revolving credit facility.

The facilities are a sizeable uptick from its initial plan for a USD $1.0 billion-equivalent facility.

The facilities include a 365-day USD revolving credit facility (USD760 million), a 1-year CNH term loan facility (USD445 million equivalent) and a 3-year USD term loan facility (USD300 million).

While today's announcement made no reference to its marine fuel supply ambitions, the commodities trading giant has recently become more active as part of the IMO2020 bunker supply picture.

Among the most recent developments, in August Trafigura formed a bunkering joint-venture with shipping firms Golden Ocean and Frontline.