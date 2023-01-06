IBIA and BIMCO Join Forces for Bunkering Webinar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event is being held online on January 31 at 1 PM UTC. File Image / Pixabay

Industry bodies IBIA and BIMCO are jointly hosting a webinar later this month to set out their guidance on the bunkering process.

The webinar will focus on the new edition of the two bodies' Shipmaster's Bunkering Manual, published in October, IBIA said in a note to its members on Thursday. The event is being held online on January 31 at 1 PM UTC.

IBIA Director Unni Einemo and Christian Bækmark Schiolborg, manager of maritime technology and regulation at BIMCO, will discuss how the publication can assist masters, crew, superintendents and operators. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

"The manual is the unique result of cooperation between IBIA and BIMCO to create insight and practical understanding of the bunkering process – from preparations prior to bunkering to calculation of bunker quantity and interpretation of test results after completion of bunkering," IBIA said in the note.

To purchase a copy of the publication, click here. IBIA members can access a 20% discount on the purchase by entering the code 'IBIA'.

To register for the webinar, click here.