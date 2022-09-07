Hansa Tankers Takes on StormGeo Vessel Optimisation Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The service will allow the tanker firm to monitor and optimise its ships' fuel consumption and emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Norway's Hansa Tankers is set to take on vessel optimisation services from StormGeo.

The two companies have announced a partnership in which StormGeo's s-Insight fleet performance management software will be rolled out across the Hansa Tankers fleet, StormGeo said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The service provides an analytics tool encompassing weather and voyage reporting, sensor and performance data. The service will allow the tanker firm to monitor and optimise its ships' fuel consumption and emissions.

Hansa Tankers has a pool of more than 50 chemical tankers of 19,000-33,000 DWT in size.

Shipping companies are increasingly turning to digital services to monitor their fleet's performance and identify areas for improvement as they seek to increase fuel efficiency ahead of upcoming GHG emission regulations.

"StormGeo's s-Insight provides tools that assist us in managing the environmental and commercial performance of our entire fleet in one dashboard," Torfin Eide, chief operating officer at Hansa Tankers, said in the statement.

"By also adding weather and routing data to the operator decision-making toolbox, we gain new and actionable insights that enable immediate, measurable CO2 impact on our trade, which in turn will positively enhance the pool's financial performance and environmental footprint in the coming years."