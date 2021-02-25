Minerva Bunkering Launches Digital Marine Fuels Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Digital products are increasingly playing a part in the bunker industry as shipping companies seek to maximise transparency and fuel efficiency. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering has launched its new digital supply platform, with tanker company Hafnia using it to take on a term contract.

Minerva's new 'Advanced Delivery Platform' (ADP) service will be available for buyers at the ARA hub, in Fujairah and in Singapore, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Minerva first announced the new service at the proof-of-concept stage in November.

"The ADP is available to all customers and offers ship operators complete transparency over the quality and quantity of fuel they purchase combined with the efficiency and significant time savings of a fully digital bunkering process," the company said in Thursday's statement.

"The integrated hardware and software solution facilitates seamless operations onboard and provides insight into all attributes of the bunkering transaction, viewable in real-time and from anywhere via the ADP Online customer portal."

Hafnia has taken on a long-term supply contract for deliveries conducted using the ADP, Minerva said.

ADP is described as an integrated hardware and software solution designed and developed by Minerva and its technology partner Curl Tech.

The system promises real-time visibility into all details of a bunkering operations, including bunker quality and quantity received as per mass flow meter profiles.

ADP also moves the traditional paper-based transactional documentation into an entirely digital format on both supplying and receiving vessels.

Minerva says the end result saves time, reduces human error, and improves efficiency and transparency.