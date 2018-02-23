IMO2020: Transition to 0.50% Sulfur Cap Starts Now, Ends on Jan 1, 2020

At PPR5 IMO reiterated that there will be no change to the Jan 1, 2020 start date for IMO2020. Image Credit: IMO

The dominant view among IMO member states is that the transition to a global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel does not start on January 1, 2020; that is when it ends.

That was the message from the recent Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR 5) held earlier this month, the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) has highlighted in a recent report.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, Saudi Arabia and Iran were was among those at PPR 5 suggesting a transition period be considered.

IMO's position should come as little surprise: During his opening address for PPR 5, IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim said of the January 1, 2020 start date: "There is no turning back!"

Still, this week Ship & Bunker spoke to several industry participants on the sidelines of International Petroleum Week (IPW) who said they felt shipowners / operators are still in "wait and see mode" when it comes to making a decision on how they will comply with IMO2020.

And that position may well be justified given comments Thursday by ExxonMobil, who challenged the widely held view that the post 2020 bunker market will be dominated by distillate fuels.