IMO Secretary-General Lim on IMO2020: There is No Turning Back!

IMO says ensuring consistent implementation of the 0.50% requirement is a key item on the agenda of this week's sub-committee meeting. Image Credit: IMO

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim today reiterated that there will be no change in plans for a global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel to be introduced from January 1, 2020.

In comments made during his opening address at IMO's Sub-committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR), which meets this week (5-9 February) at IMO headquarters, London, IMO said ensuring consistent implementation of the 0.50% requirement is a key item on the agenda.

"Undoubtedly, the most important item on your agenda this week is the consistent implementation of the 0.50% m/m global limit of the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil, which will come into effect from 1 January 2020. There is no turning back! The lower global sulphur limit will have a significant beneficial impact on the environment and on human health, particularly that of people living in port cities and coastal communities," said Lim.

"Consistent implementation to all ships will ensure a level playing field is maintained, with the result that the expected improvement of the environment and human health will be achieved." The large number of submissions on the matter indicates its importance and significance in the minds of all parties concerned, a point reiterated by the recent combined press release from industry and environmental observer organizations."

As Ship & Bunker reported last month, various environmental organisations have joined together with shipping organisations in calling for a ban on transporting fuel oil that does not meet the new 0.50% sulfur cap.

Maersk Line has also given its backing to what is says is an "unprecedented" call for a ban.

Despite repeated reassurance by IMO that it will not deviate from the January 1, 2020 start date, having also noted that legally the date cannot be changed, some shipowners still believe it is possible a delay may happen, according to sources Ship & Bunker has spoken to.