IMO Releases Updated FAQ on IMO2020 Regs

IMO's has released an updated FAQ on IMO2020. Image Credit: IMO

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has released an updated list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) regarding the upcoming global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel.

The document deals with several issues surrounding the new rules, including what the new limit will mean for ships, how can ships meet lower sulfur emission standards, and what controls will there be once the new global cap takes effect.

"Frequently Asked Questions - The 2020 global sulphur limit" is available by clicking here.

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim today reiterated that there will be "no turning back" on the sulfur cap plans.

IMO's FAQ also notes that legally, there can be no change in the January 1, 2020 implementation date.