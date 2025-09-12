Norwegian Electric Systems to Equip Newbuild Ferry at Tersan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norwegian Electric Systems will supply a set of electrical systems for the ferry. Image Credit: NES

Turkey’s Tersan Shipyard has contracted Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) to act as system integrator and supply power and automation systems for a new ferry being built for an undisclosed owner.

NES will deliver the full power package, including motors, generators, transformers, AC/DC switchboards and a battery pack, NES said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The scope also covers a charging plug for shore connections and an integrated automation system.

Most deliveries are scheduled for 2026.

“The award of NB1137 from Tersan Shipyard further strengthens NES’s position as a system integrator within the ferry segment," Hans Petter Erlandsen, senior bid manager at NES, said.

"We thank the shipyard and the shipowner for their continued trust in NES as a reliable partner.”