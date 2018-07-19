Portable Sulfur Testing Unit Launched

Box ship docked at Hamburg (file image/pixabay)

A technology company has launched a portable unit to examine fuel oil properties.

US-based X-ray Optical Systems, which makes application-specific X-ray analyzers, has its XRF analyzer Petra MAX aimed at the marine market.

"Petra MAX is fully compliant with sulfur test methods in ISO 8217 for marine fuels," the company said.

In addition, the unit delivers "sulfur testing with a limit of detection as low as 0.0006%".

With the new global sulfur cap on bunker fuel creating uncertainty around fuel types, the demand for testing services from shipping companies is expected to rise.

From the start of 2020, the sulfur content of bunker fuel must be capped at 0.5% under International Maritime Organisation rules.