Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline Following Cyberattack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maritime companies have increasingly come under attack from hackers in recent years. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society Bureau Veritas has taken its servers offline following a cyberattack over the weekend.

The company detected the attack on November 20, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The firm has temporarily taken its servers and data offline to protect clients and the company while it investigates.

"Bureau Veritas' teams, supported by leading third-party IT experts, are currently deploying all efforts to ensure business continuity and minimize disruption to its clients, employees and partners," the company said in the statement.

"Our incident response procedure has been triggered.

"Bureau Veritas has also actioned the relevant authorities, who will provide us with additional support to resume normal operations in short term."