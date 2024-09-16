Salvage Plan Under Way for Burning Tanker in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tugs connected to the Sounion on Saturday in order to move it to a safer location. Image Credit: EUNAVFOR ASPIDES

A salvage operation is under way for a tanker left ablaze in the Red Sea after Houthi attacks last month.

The Greek-flagged tanker Sounion came under attack three times on the morning of August 21, before being left at anchor and having its crew evacuated the next day. The tanker is at risk of spilling its 1 million bl crude cargo into the Red Sea, which would be one of the largest oil spills in history.

Tugs connected to the vessel on Saturday in order to move it to a safer location, according to EU military operation EUNAVFOR ASPIDES. Flames are still visible on the ship's deck.

The tugs were escorted to the tanker by European warships.

"The salvage of the MV SOUNION is a complex operation and consists of various phases," the organisation said on Sunday.

"The tug boats have successfully connected to the vessel and the towing of the MV SOUNION to a safe location is in progress."