DSV Signs Deal to Acquire Schenker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The combined company is expected to have revenues of around EUR 39.3 billion. Image Credit: DSV

Denmark's DSV has signed a deal to buy German logistics firm Schenker, in a move that could make it the world's largest freight forwarder.

The firm will acquire Schenker from Germany's Deutsche Bahn for EUR 14.3 billion, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The combined company is expected to have revenues of around EUR 39.3 billion, based on 2023 results, and a workforce of about 147,000 employees in more than 90 countries.

"By adding Schenker's competencies and expertise to our existing network, we improve our competitiveness across all three divisions: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions, Jens H Lund, CEO of DSV, said in the statement.

"As well as enhancing our commercial platform across DSV, the acquisition will provide our customers with even higher service levels, innovative and seamless solutions and flexibility to their supply chains."