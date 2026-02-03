BAR Technologies Welcomes IMO Move to Close Wind Propulsion Regulatory Gaps

by Ship & Bunker News Team

John Cooper is the CEO of BAR Technologies. Image Credit: BAR

Wind propulsion firm BAR Technologies has welcomed the IMO’s decision to develop a safety framework for new propulsion technologies, including wind propulsion systems.

This marks a shift in regulatory momentum and provides a clearer pathway for the deployment of wind propulsion technologies, it said in an email statement on Monday.

The decision follows the 12th session of the IMO’s Sub-Committee on Ship Design and Construction (SDC), which agreed to develop interim safety guidelines for wind propulsion systems under its draft workplan, with a target date of 2029.

Shipowners are gradually adopting wind propulsion systems as a means of reducing bunker fuel consumption and emissions.

Last year, Union Maritime said a tanker fitted with a wind propulsion system supplied by BAR Technologies achieved fuel savings of 12.8 mt/day.

Wind propulsion systems harness wind energy to supplement engine power and reduce overall bunker fuel consumption, while their suitability for retrofitting onto existing vessels has contributed to growing interest among shipowners.

The lack of formally endorsed safety guidance has been a longstanding issue for wind propulsion technologies, with the IMO’s decision expected to provide a clearer regulatory framework for their deployment.

“This development marks a vital milestone in the decarbonisation of the global fleet,” John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, said.

“By creating a regulatory environment that supports wind propulsion, the IMO is unlocking one of the most effective zero-emission technologies available today.”