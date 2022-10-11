EMSA Publishes Studies on Ammonia and Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The organisation published the reports on its website last week. File Image / Pixabay

The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has published two new studies examining the potential of ammonia and biofuels as alternative marine fuels.

The studies, published on the organisation's website last week, analyse current production capacity, the regulatory landscape, storage and other issues.

"The 'drop-in' characteristics of biofuels, that is the possibility to replace conventional petroleum-refined hydrocarbons without substantial modifications (and in some cases, without any modification) to engines, fuel tanks, pumps or supply systems, may offer an immediate, attractive and cost-effective solution, for the existing fleet," the organisation said in a statement.

The organisation gave a more guarded assessment of the potential for ammonia, highlighting the need for more research and development work.

"The toxicity challenges and related risks are significant and, while manageable, they will add complexity to ship designs (compared to those for conventional and other low-flashpoint fuels and gases) and will potentially limit the ships for which it is a suitable fuel," EMSA said.

"Ammonia ultimately may prove to be a more appropriate solution for deep-sea cargo ships rather than short-sea, passenger or inland waterway craft."

To view the reports in full, click here for biofuels and here for ammonia.