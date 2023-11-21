BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Day in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced with crude on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $9.50/mt to $668/mt on Monday, in its first daily advance since November 14. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $519.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $3/mt to $884.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.71/bl to $82.32/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $28/mt to $706/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $8/mt to $581/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $13.50mt to $671/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1/mt to $565.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.55/bl at $81.77/bl as of 8:29 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.14/mt fall in bunker prices.