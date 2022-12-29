Israel to Impose 0.10% Bunker Sulfur Limit in Ports From February

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Israeli regulation is similar to sulfur limits imposed earlier in Northern Europe, the US and Canada. File Image / Pixabay

Israel's government is set to impose a 0.10% sulfur limit for ships at ports in its waters from early next year.

The new 0.10% sulfur limit will apply to all ships at Israeli ports and designated anchorage areas from February 23, insurance provider North said in a note on its website this week, citing information from Harpaz P&I.

The limit will require ships at Israeli ports to switch to 0.10% sulfur fuels like marine gasoil or run a scrubber, as is needed in areas of Northern Europe, the US and Canada where a regulation of this kind has already been imposed.

A 0.10% sulfur limit is also due to be introduced in the Mediterranean from May 2025 after the plan was adopted at the IMO earlier this month.