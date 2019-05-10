IMO2020: Industry Needs Clarity on Scrubber Rules, says Trafigura

Industry need clear rules. File Image / Pixabay

Recent talk of an open-loop scrubber ban is a "concern" and the industry needs clarity on the matter, says Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at Trafigura.

"People have been investing knowing what the rules are. What you can't do is continuously change the rules, that won't really work well for the industry," Luckock told Bloomberg TV in a recent interview.

"All we need is clarity. If you get the rules, you can live by the rules."

Luckock says his firm has over the last few years spent $1.5 billion on 38 newbuilds of various sizes ranging from MR to Suzezmax vessels. All are equipped with scrubbers, he says.

Still, the commodities trading giant will use a variety of compliance options for meet the new cap, including the use of low sulfur fuel.

"You have to be complaint, that's not a choice," he says.

Trafigura is also one of the founding members of scrubber advocacy group Clean Shipping Alliance 2020 (CSA2020).