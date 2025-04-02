HMM New Boxship Begins Operations with Green Methanol Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm’s newly launched methanol boxship bunkered 2,900 mt of green methanol at Shanghai, China. Image Credit:

South Korean container line HMM's newly launched 9,000 TEU methanol-fuelled container ship, HMM Green, has completed its first bunkering of ISCC-certified green methanol at the Port of Shanghai, China.

During simultaneous operations (SIMOPS), the vessel received 2,900 mt of green methanol via ship-to-ship (STS) transfer, HMM said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Ship & Bunker had reported last week on the launch of the vessel from HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

The HMM Green will operate on HMM's Far East–India–Mediterranean service.

The firm expects to operate nine methanol-fuelled boxships in 2026.

With more dual-fuel methanol vessels joining the global fleet, demand for green methanol is expected to rise.

Green methanol is cleaner compared to grey methanol, which is produced from natural gas.

Classification society DNV recently reported that 12 methanol-capable vessels were ordered in March.