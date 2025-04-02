Cruise Ships Can Now Plug into Shore Power in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shore power installation at Cruise Port Rotterdam was officially inaugurated on Monday. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

Following 22 months of construction, cruise ships calling Rotterdam can now connect to shore power, allowing them to shut down their engines while in port.

The facility was inaugurated on Monday with the cruise ship AIDAnova becoming the first vessel to plug into the system, the Port of Rotterdam said in a statement on its website on Monday.

With this development, Cruise Port Rotterdam is well ahead of the EU rule that mandates cruise ships to connect to shore power in European ports starting in 2030.

The shore power installation was built by Danish firm PowerCon along with other partners.

Port of Rotterdam has not confirmed whether the electricity supplied to cruise ships will come from renewable sources.

Shore power is expanding globally, especially across EU ports, as part of efforts to lower emissions and reduce noise pollution in port areas.

While it helps improve local air quality, the shipping industry must still focus on alternative marine fuels to achieve meaningful reductions in global emissions.

"Cruise ships are a valuable source of income, and by disconnecting them from the power grid, we are improving the air quality and reducing noise pollution," Robert Simons, Alderman for Port & Economy, said.