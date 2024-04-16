Hapag-Lloyd Joins Singapore-Rotterdam Green Corridor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd: part of green corridor. File Image / Pixabay.

German box shipping operator Hapag-Lloyd is the latest entity to join the Green and Digital Shipping Corridor being developed between Singapore and Rotterdam, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has said.

The initiative brings together a range of maritime players with the aim of reducing emissions from global shipping by increasing efficiency through sector digitialisation and through the promotion of alternative bunker fuels.

In its latest strategy statement, Hapag-Lloyd has reaffirmed its standing on sustainability.

It has committed to an absolute reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by around one third by 2030 while net-zero fleet operations are to be in place by 2045.

These goals will be met "through a range of measures, including fleet modernisation, new propulsion technologies, and the use of alternative fuels", according to the company's strategy 2030.