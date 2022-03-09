BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Head of ESG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding is the largest marine fuels firm in the world. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a head of ESG.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years' experience in a similar position and a relevant educational background, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week. The role will involve developing an overall ESG strategy for the company as well as leading future sustainability projects.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and drive Group ESG and sustainability strategy and programs

In cooperation with Group Finance drive monitoring and reporting on all ESG tracks

Initiate programs to deliver actions and demonstrate leadership in the industry

Support leadership in implementing ESG and sustainability in business processes and strategies

Find partners to co-drive large-scale agendas

Work with individual companies to identify relevant programs and initiatives

Cultivate relationships to key stakeholders in the political sphere and within industry organisations

Drive the Local Community network and our ESG Council

For more information, click here.