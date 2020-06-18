Norwegian Plant to Produce Green jet Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jet fuel: renewable. File image/Pixabay.

A consortium of European firms is looking to supply the European transport sector with climate-neutral fuel.

The project, Norsk e-fuel, centres on a plant to be built in Norway with access to that country's renewable energy resources.

The plant will produce "hydrogen-based renewable aviation fuel from CO2 and water using 100% renewable electricty", it said in a statement.

Norway's top five domestic flights could have their collective CO2 output cut in half by using the fuel, according to the statement.

Firms involved in the project include investment fund Valinor, Climeworks and Sunfire.