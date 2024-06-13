BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Second Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally risen this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for a second session and climbing to the highest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4/mt to $615.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since June 3. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $1.50/mt to $532.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $5.50/mt to $794.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.68/bl to $82.60/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $9/mt to $595/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $8/mt to $547.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $4.50/mt to $598/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $2/mt to $572.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.25/bl from the previous session's close at $82.35/bl as of 8:45 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.88/mt fall in bunker prices.