BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Falls as Crude Slumps

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally declined over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices resuming their downward path as crude futures slumped.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $638.50/mt on Tuesday, having gained $4/mt the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $2.50/mt to $545/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $4/mt to $832/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.12/bl to $83.73/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $4.50/mt to $622.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $5.50/mt to $574.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $5/mt to $624.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $9.50/mt to $601/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.20/bl from the previous session's close at $83.53/bl as of 7:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.51/mt fall in bunker prices.