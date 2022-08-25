Duel-fuel Bulk Carriers to be Equipped With Scrubbers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Scrubbers: quick turnaround. File Image /Pixabay.

A fleet of newbuilds under construction are to have exhaust gas abatement equipment installed in addition to being able to run on liquified natural gas (LNG).

The duel fuel bulk carriers, which are on order from the Bermuda-based shipping company Himalaya Shipping, are being built at a Chinese shipyard.

With the installation of the equipment (more commonly known as scrubbers), "the ships will have the abilitiy to be fuelled with LNG, low sulfur fuel oil or high sulfur fuel oil", the company said.

With the emergence of high price volatility across bunker fuel types, the company said that it expects to recoup its investment on the cost of the equipment and its installation in under one and a half years.