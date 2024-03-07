Houlder Launches New Ship Performance Tool

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tool uses digital twin technology to analyse potential changes to existing ships, design new ships and set out ways of cutting bunker consumption and emissions. Image Credit: Houlder

Design and engineering consultancy Houlder has launched a new tool to analyse the performance of ships and evaluate the potential benefits of energy-efficiency technologies.

The Houlder Optimisation & Modelling Environment uses digital twin technology to analyse potential changes to existing ships, design new ships and set out ways of cutting bunker consumption and emissions, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The product will take account of how efficiency changes will be affected by route, cargo, design and other factors.

"The vessel efficiency opportunity is well understood; if you save fuel, you save money and GHG emissions," Rupert Hare, CEO of Houlder, said in the statement.

"If you save emissions, you save the planet. It's a virtuous circle in that regard.

"However, uncertainty about the performance of efficiency technologies remains a barrier to final investment decisions and wider uptake.

"Clear data from an independent and objective source on the specific fuel and emissions savings of green solutions can help build the commercial case required. Good decisions need good data and it's always a smart idea to get a second opinion."