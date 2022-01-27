IBIA Adds 100 Additional Guest Spaces to This Year's In-Person Annual Dinner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The last IBIA Dinner held in February 2020. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) has added an additional 100 guest spaces to this year's IBIA Annual Dinner, bringing the total to 600.

Following high demand since it was announced that this year the event would return to it's usual in-person format, IBIA has also now secured a larger room - the traditional Great Room.

"This gives us the space to comfortably allow ample room between tables for your added comfort and enjoyment," IBIA noted in an email to members today.

In pre-covid times the Annual Dinner would host in excess of 1,000 attendees

Last year the event was cancelled due to COVID measures.

The initial 500 tickets for this year's event have all sold out and a wait list was put in place, Ship & Bunker understands.

Those looking to book one of the newly opened 100 places can do so here: https://www.eventora.com/en/Events/ibia-annual-dinner-2021https://www.eventora.com/en/Events/ibia-annual-dinner-2021

Corporate members may book up to 2 tables per membership, and Individual members may book up to 4 tickers per membership.

As the global coronavirus pandemic continues, IBIA acknowledged that its Annual Dinner attracts a global audience, and different countries are employing a variety of differing protocols for Covid-19.

"Whilst IBIA recognises the relaxing of regulations within the UK (with regards to the wearing of masks and vaccination proof) in order to assure our members and their guests of their comfort we require that all attendees provide proof of vaccination status, or a recent (within 48 hours) negative PCR or rapid lateral flow Covid-19 test on arrival at the event," it said.