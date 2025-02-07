Paria Fuel Denies Third-Party Involvement in Jamaica Bunker Supply Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Paria is based in Trinidad. File Image / Pixabay

Trinidad-based Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited has denied allegations that fuel oil for its recent bunker supply deal with Jamaica's Petrojam may need to be imported from elsewhere in the world.

Earlier this week Paria announced a deal to buy 540,000 bl of VLSFO from Petrojam over the next six months for sale in its local bunker market. The first 50,000 bl cargo arrived earlier this month.

In media appearances this week local energy consultant Anthony Paul has raised the possibility that this fuel oil will need to be imported from other regions because of low refining capacity in Jamaica.

Paria 'strongly condemns' Paul's statements, the company said in a press release late on Thursday.

"His assertions contained inaccuracies and misrepresentations regarding the operations and contractual arrangements of both Paria and Petrojam," the company said in the statement.

"Paria unequivovally affirms that no third party is involved in the contractual arrangement between Paria and Petrojam.

"Paria sources marine fuel exclusively and directly from Petrojam."

Petrojam plans to maintain nominal refinery production capacity of 28,000-30,000 b/d in 2025, with roughly half of that converted into fuel oil, Paria cited Petrojam General Manager Telroy Morgan as saying. Petrojam has not imported any fuel oil since May 2024, Morgan was cited as saying.