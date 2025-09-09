BUNKER JOBS: Royal Caribbean Seeks Fuel Derivatives Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least nine to 12 years of experience in financial or commodity derivatives in a publicly traded company. Image Credit: Royal Caribbean Group

Cruise firm Royal Caribbean Group is seeking to hire a fuel derivatives and procurement compliance manager in Miami.

The company is looking for candidates with at least nine to 12 years of experience in financial or commodity derivatives in a publicly traded company, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for managing the fuel hedge model, compliance procedures and analytical reporting for RCI, CEL, SSC and TUI which results in over 1.7 million tons of annual consumption, $1.2 Billion in direct fuel expense

Responsible for developing and maintaining highly complex fuel derivatives modelling which result in strategic execution of fuel trades with a notional value >$500M including conventional fuels and integration of alternative fuels into RCG's hedge sourcing strategy including LNG, Biofuels & Methanol

Designs monthly, quarterly, and annual reporting to maintain hedge accounting positions compliant with FASB 133. Prepares instructions regarding reporting systems and procedures required by Federal regulations

Ensure compliance with internal controls, trading policies, hedge accounting and other regulations

Strategic continuous improvement of processes to refine hedge models, tools and risk management frameworks

Manages oil, lubes and chemicals procurement contracts for data platforms including Platts, Market View, Argus, ICIS

Presents oil market information and recommendations to the Hedge Committee and Hedge Compliance Committee, as well as the CFO, CAO, and the Treasurer

Responsible for content and implementation of Environmentally Compliant Fuel Sourcing Operating Procedures for entire fleet

Maintain relationships with fuel suppliers, trading partners, brokers and financial institutions

Designs, implements, manages the Fuel IT Procurement Tool to execute the global fuel sourcing and operations strategy

Leads compliance reviews in cooperation with Energy management, Fleet operations, and Environmental Stewardship Works closely with Marine Operations to meet monthly and quarterly financial and environmental objectives

Manage the Master Fuel book database and developing business intelligence reports with key performance metrics, fuel pricing, KPI's, supplier performance and fuel testing needed to execute the overall global sourcing strategy

Designs, implements, manages the Fuel Invoicing tool with the latest contract management details and works closely with the Fuel invoicing team to ensure supplier pricing data is accurate

Completes monthly inflation, financial, accounting and IBP reports including cost avoidance saving targets aimed to generate annual fuel savings >$60 million

Leads supplier performance to ensure consistent service, high quality and low costs of goods/services

Responsible for developing and maintaining critical bunker demand forecast modelling

Perform complex price analysis of multiple parameters, such as regional fuel price differentials, freight, fuel energy content, Sulphur

Designs, implements, manages and monitors procurement reporting systems to meet company requirements

Performs frequent sourcing and operations reviews on market data platforms to ensure optimal sourcing decision can be made based on fuel and other chemical consumption

Leads fuel operational reviews in cooperation with Energy management, Fleet operations, and Environmental Stewardship

Works closely with Marine Operations to meet monthly and quarterly financial and environmental objectives

Manages departmental KPIs such as arbitrage savings, on-time delivery, industry benchmarking

For more information, click here.