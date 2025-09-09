Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Royal Caribbean Seeks Fuel Derivatives Manager
Tuesday September 9, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least nine to 12 years of experience in financial or commodity derivatives in a publicly traded company. Image Credit: Royal Caribbean Group
Cruise firm Royal Caribbean Group is seeking to hire a fuel derivatives and procurement compliance manager in Miami.
The company is looking for candidates with at least nine to 12 years of experience in financial or commodity derivatives in a publicly traded company, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for managing the fuel hedge model, compliance procedures and analytical reporting for RCI, CEL, SSC and TUI which results in over 1.7 million tons of annual consumption, $1.2 Billion in direct fuel expense
- Responsible for developing and maintaining highly complex fuel derivatives modelling which result in strategic execution of fuel trades with a notional value >$500M including conventional fuels and integration of alternative fuels into RCG's hedge sourcing strategy including LNG, Biofuels & Methanol
- Designs monthly, quarterly, and annual reporting to maintain hedge accounting positions compliant with FASB 133. Prepares instructions regarding reporting systems and procedures required by Federal regulations
- Ensure compliance with internal controls, trading policies, hedge accounting and other regulations
- Strategic continuous improvement of processes to refine hedge models, tools and risk management frameworks
- Manages oil, lubes and chemicals procurement contracts for data platforms including Platts, Market View, Argus, ICIS
- Presents oil market information and recommendations to the Hedge Committee and Hedge Compliance Committee, as well as the CFO, CAO, and the Treasurer
- Responsible for content and implementation of Environmentally Compliant Fuel Sourcing Operating Procedures for entire fleet
- Maintain relationships with fuel suppliers, trading partners, brokers and financial institutions
- Designs, implements, manages the Fuel IT Procurement Tool to execute the global fuel sourcing and operations strategy
- Leads compliance reviews in cooperation with Energy management, Fleet operations, and Environmental Stewardship Works closely with Marine Operations to meet monthly and quarterly financial and environmental objectives
- Manage the Master Fuel book database and developing business intelligence reports with key performance metrics, fuel pricing, KPI's, supplier performance and fuel testing needed to execute the overall global sourcing strategy
- Designs, implements, manages the Fuel Invoicing tool with the latest contract management details and works closely with the Fuel invoicing team to ensure supplier pricing data is accurate
- Completes monthly inflation, financial, accounting and IBP reports including cost avoidance saving targets aimed to generate annual fuel savings >$60 million
- Leads supplier performance to ensure consistent service, high quality and low costs of goods/services
- Responsible for developing and maintaining critical bunker demand forecast modelling
- Perform complex price analysis of multiple parameters, such as regional fuel price differentials, freight, fuel energy content, Sulphur
- Designs, implements, manages and monitors procurement reporting systems to meet company requirements
- Performs frequent sourcing and operations reviews on market data platforms to ensure optimal sourcing decision can be made based on fuel and other chemical consumption
- Leads fuel operational reviews in cooperation with Energy management, Fleet operations, and Environmental Stewardship
- Works closely with Marine Operations to meet monthly and quarterly financial and environmental objectives
- Manages departmental KPIs such as arbitrage savings, on-time delivery, industry benchmarking
For more information, click here.